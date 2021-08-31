2020 Ford EcoSport

+ taxes & licensing
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
This Ford EcoSport delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 17" Premium Dark Stainless-Painted -inc: Machined aluminum, Trip Computer.*This Ford EcoSport Comes Equipped with These Options *Trailer Wiring Harness, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/50R17 AS BSW, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/a 6-month prepaid subscription and is available in select markets only, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe and pinch-to-zoom capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Smart Device Remote Engine Start.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a tried-and-true EcoSport today!
