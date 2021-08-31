Menu
2020 Ford EcoSport

27,692 KM

Details

$25,188

+ tax & licensing
$25,188

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2020 Ford EcoSport

2020 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

2020 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$25,188

+ taxes & licensing

27,692KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7809486
  Stock #: 21P130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21P130
  • Mileage 27,692 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford EcoSport delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 17" Premium Dark Stainless-Painted -inc: Machined aluminum, Trip Computer.*This Ford EcoSport Comes Equipped with These Options *Trailer Wiring Harness, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/50R17 AS BSW, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/a 6-month prepaid subscription and is available in select markets only, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe and pinch-to-zoom capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Smart Device Remote Engine Start.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a tried-and-true EcoSport today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

