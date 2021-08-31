2020 Ford EcoSport

+ taxes & licensing
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
Fun and functional! This compact SUV lets you handle turns and tight parking spots when you are driving around town looking for adventure! This EcoSport is powered by a 2.0L direct-injection engine, bringing you 166 max horsepower and towing capabilities up to 2,000 lbs.*This Ford EcoSport Features the Following Options*This Ford EcoSport delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 17" Premium Dark Stainless-Painted -inc: Machined aluminum, Trip Computer. Trailer Wiring Harness, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/50R17 AS BSW, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/a 6-month prepaid subscription and is available in select markets only, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe and pinch-to-zoom capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Smart Device Remote Engine Start.*Certified Pre-Owned Benefits*All of our certified pre-owned vehicles pass a 150-plus point inspection to ensure our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and come with a 3 month 5,000 km dealer certified warranty with roadside assistance. A free Carfax report is available to you on all our pre-owned vehicles. 3 Months of XM radio included. (When equipped in vehicle).*Stop By Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing, and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you. Stop by and test drive this beauty! We are located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK.
