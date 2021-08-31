2020 GMC Acadia

+ taxes & licensing
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
*This GMC Acadia Features the Following Options*This GMC Acadia boasts a Gas V6 3.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer. Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) Gloss Black aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, USB ports, 2 in front (type-A and type-C), 2 in second row (type-A and type-C) and 1 in third row (type-A), Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Traction Select, Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P255/65R17 all-terrain, blackwall, Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert.*Certified Pre-Owned Benefits*All of our certified pre-owned vehicles pass a 150-plus point inspection to ensure our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and come with a 3 month 5,000 km dealer certified warranty with roadside assistance. A free Carfax report is available to you on all our pre-owned vehicles. 3 Months of XM radio included. (When equipped in vehicle).*Stop By Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing, and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you. Stop by and test drive this beauty! We are located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK.
