2020 GMC Terrain
Denali
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
- Listing ID: 8299125
- Stock #: 22P055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 8,661 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 8,661 Miles! This GMC Terrain boasts a Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for devices located in front of centre console storage bin, Windows, power with rear Express-Down.*This GMC Terrain Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 19" x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) bright machined aluminum with Premium Grey painted accents, Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console, USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trim, body-colour lower body, Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg), Trailer hitch close-out cover.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your GMC Terrain!
