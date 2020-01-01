2020 Hyundai KONA

+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000. This Hyundai Kona boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Hyundai Kona Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* This Hyundai Kona is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7