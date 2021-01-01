2020 Mazda CX-5

+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
This Mazda CX-5 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" Alloy Dark Grey High Lustre Met Finish, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch.*This Mazda CX-5 Comes Equipped with These Options *Tires: 225/65R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your Mazda CX-5!
