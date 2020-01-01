2020 Toyota Camry

+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
+ taxes & licensing
This Toyota Camry boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks.* This Toyota Camry Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Tires: P215/55R17, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7