2020 Toyota Camry

34,453 KM

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2020 Toyota Camry

2020 Toyota Camry

SE

2020 Toyota Camry

SE

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

34,453KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6244680
  Stock #: 20P072

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,453 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Camry boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks.* This Toyota Camry Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Tires: P215/55R17, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

