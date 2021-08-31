2020 Toyota Sienna

+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
+ taxes & licensing
This Toyota Sienna boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" 5 Spoke Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota Sienna Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P235/60R17 All Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a tried-and-true Sienna today!
