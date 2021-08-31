Menu
2020 Toyota Sienna

89,161 KM

Details Description Features

$37,250

+ tax & licensing
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

LE

LE

Location

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

89,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 21P114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 89,161 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Sienna boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" 5 Spoke Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota Sienna Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P235/60R17 All Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a tried-and-true Sienna today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

