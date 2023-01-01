$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Execline
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9455659
- Stock #: 23P001
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,507 KM
Vehicle Description
This Volkswagen Passat delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 8J x 18" Drama Alloy, Valet Function.* This Volkswagen Passat Features the Following Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Tires: 235/45R18 94H AS -inc: Low rolling resistance, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.* Stop By Today *Stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.