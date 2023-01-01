$42,821+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT5
AWD Premium Luxury
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
- Stock #: 23P039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Moon Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,920 KM
Vehicle Description
This Cadillac XT5 delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adapter/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillactotalconnect.ca or consult your carrier.), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto.*This Cadillac XT5 Comes Equipped with These Options *Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense with moisture detection, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass, Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) 6-Split Spoke alloy with Pearl Nickel finish (Upgradeable to (Q6R) 20" 6-Split Spoke alloy wheels with Polished/Android finish.), Wheel lugs, locking, USB ports, 4 total full function, one type A and one type C (centre console bin underneath armrest and rear seat, back of console) and (2) auxiliary power outlets (12V) below console in pass-through area and cargo area, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated, Tires, P235/65R18 all-season, H-rated, blackwall (Upgradeable to (QNU) P235/55R20 all-season tires when (Q6R) 20" 6-Split Spoke alloy wheels with Polished/Android finish is ordered.).* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your Cadillac XT5!
Vehicle Features
