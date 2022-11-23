$49,489+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
$49,489
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9422491
- Stock #: 22P202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 84,600 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater., Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down.* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, Transmission, 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 B8 engine.), Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), Tires, 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall tires.), Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
