$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2021 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9455662
- Stock #: 23P002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 77,250 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Durango delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" FINE SILVER (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD).*This Dodge Durango Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors, Tungsten Accent Stitching, Remote Start System, 180-Amp Alternator, Front Heated Seats, Premium Door Trim Panel, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Bright Front Door Sill Scuff Pads, 18" Compact Steel Spare Wheel, Bright Cargo Area Scuff Pads, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Dual Remote USB Charging Ports, Centre Console 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, 2nd-Row Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Security Alarm, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory , POWER SUNROOF, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACK, LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, BILLET SILVER METALLIC, Valet Function, USB Mobile Projection, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.