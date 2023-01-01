2021 Dodge Durango

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 2 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9455662

Stock #: 23P002

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 77,250 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Rear Spoiler Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights Billet Silver Metallic ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD) Requires Subscription WHEELS: 20" X 8" FINE SILVER (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors Tungsten Accent Stitching Remote Start System 180-Amp Alternator Front Heated Seats Premium Door Trim Pan... BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION

