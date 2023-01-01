Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Dodge Durango

77,250 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Durango

2021 Dodge Durango

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9455662
  • Stock #: 23P002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 77,250 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Durango delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" FINE SILVER (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD).*This Dodge Durango Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors, Tungsten Accent Stitching, Remote Start System, 180-Amp Alternator, Front Heated Seats, Premium Door Trim Panel, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Bright Front Door Sill Scuff Pads, 18" Compact Steel Spare Wheel, Bright Cargo Area Scuff Pads, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Dual Remote USB Charging Ports, Centre Console 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, 2nd-Row Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Security Alarm, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory , POWER SUNROOF, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACK, LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, BILLET SILVER METALLIC, Valet Function, USB Mobile Projection, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Billet Silver Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 8" FINE SILVER (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors Tungsten Accent Stitching Remote Start System 180-Amp Alternator Front Heated Seats Premium Door Trim Pan...
BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2011 GMC Sierra 2500...
 167,000 KM
$37,522 + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Durango GT
 77,250 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Pass...
 79,507 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory