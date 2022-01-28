$53,233+ tax & licensing
306-445-3300
2021 RAM 1500
Classic Express
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
$53,233
- Listing ID: 8256639
- Stock #: 22P083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FLAME RED
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 23,935 KM
Vehicle Description
*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options*This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, WHEEL & SOUND GROUP - SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum, Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, Carpet Floor Covering, Remote Keyless Entry, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD). SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, Front Heated Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Security Alarm, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body-Colour Grille, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group , TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY, NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto, Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS, USB Mobile Projection, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Headlamp Bezels, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, Black RAM Tailgate Badge, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Black Exterior Badging, Humidity Sensor, 8.4" Touchscreen, Gloss Black Grille, Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum, Apple CarPlay Capable, LED BED LIGHTING, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS.*Certified Pre-Owned Benefits*All of our certified pre-owned vehicles pass a 150-plus point inspection to ensure our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and come with a 3 month 5,000 km dealer certified warranty with roadside assistance. A free Carfax report is available to you on all our pre-owned vehicles. 3 Months of XM radio included. (When equipped in vehicle).*Visit Us Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing, and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you. Stop by and test drive this beauty! We are located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK.
Vehicle Features
