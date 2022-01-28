Menu
2021 RAM 1500

23,935 KM

$53,233

+ tax & licensing
$53,233

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Classic Express

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$53,233

+ taxes & licensing

23,935KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8256639
  Stock #: 22P083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 23,935 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options*This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, WHEEL & SOUND GROUP - SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum, Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, Carpet Floor Covering, Remote Keyless Entry, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD). SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, Front Heated Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Security Alarm, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body-Colour Grille, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group , TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY, NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto, Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS, USB Mobile Projection, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Headlamp Bezels, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, Black RAM Tailgate Badge, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Black Exterior Badging, Humidity Sensor, 8.4" Touchscreen, Gloss Black Grille, Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum, Apple CarPlay Capable, LED BED LIGHTING, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS.*Certified Pre-Owned Benefits*All of our certified pre-owned vehicles pass a 150-plus point inspection to ensure our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and come with a 3 month 5,000 km dealer certified warranty with roadside assistance. A free Carfax report is available to you on all our pre-owned vehicles. 3 Months of XM radio included. (When equipped in vehicle).*Visit Us Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing, and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you. Stop by and test drive this beauty! We are located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
2nd row in-floor storage bins
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Sport Performance Hood
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Flame Red
LED BED LIGHTING
Black Tubular Side Steps
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins Carpet...
SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Security Alarm
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Radio: Uc...
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 7" Colour In-Cluster Display
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express Group

