2021 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
- Listing ID: 8675378
- Stock #: 22193B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,607 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Season, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Light Check, Trailer Reverse Steering Control, Trailer Brake Control, Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-TERRAIN, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 12" Touchscreen, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Off-Road Decals, Off-Road Info Pages, Steering Gear Skid Plate, Falken Brand Tires, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Raised Ride Height, Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Full-Size Spare Tire, Tow Hooks, Electronic Locking Rear Differential, Transfer Case Skid Plate, Fuel Tank Skid Plate, Hill Descent Control, MULTI-FUNCTION TAILGATE, MONOTONE PAINT.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
