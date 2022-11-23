Menu
2021 Volkswagen Atlas

84,874 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Atlas

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

HIGHLINE

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

HIGHLINE

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,874KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9405037
  Stock #: 22P198

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 84,874 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Atlas boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 8J x 20" Capricorn Alloy, Valet Function.*This Volkswagen Atlas Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: eco driving mode and start/stop system w/regenerative braking, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 255/50R20 105T All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Email Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

