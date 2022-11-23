$CALL+ tax & licensing
306-445-3300
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
HIGHLINE
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
- Listing ID: 9405037
- Stock #: 22P198
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 84,874 KM
Vehicle Description
This Volkswagen Atlas boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 8J x 20" Capricorn Alloy, Valet Function.*This Volkswagen Atlas Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: eco driving mode and start/stop system w/regenerative braking, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 255/50R20 105T All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.
Vehicle Features
