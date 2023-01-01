$64,114+ tax & licensing
306-445-3300
2022 Kia Telluride
SX
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
$64,114
- Listing ID: 9612691
- Stock #: 23P025
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 24,512 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia Telluride boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.8 L/231 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20" Machine-Finish Alloy, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Kia Telluride Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 245/50R20, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a reliable Telluride today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
