Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota 4Runner

19,361 KM

Details Description Features

$64,673

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,673

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota 4Runner

2022 Toyota 4Runner

TRDPRO

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota 4Runner

TRDPRO

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$64,673

+ taxes & licensing

19,361KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9503371
  • Stock #: 22413A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 22413A
  • Mileage 19,361 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota 4Runner boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17" Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.* This Toyota 4Runner Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/70R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Standard suspension.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Toyota 4Runner come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 101,324 KM
$47,046 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 103,204 KM
$37,422 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 171,684 KM
$29,349 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory