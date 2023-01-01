$64,673+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2022 Toyota 4Runner
TRDPRO
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
$64,673
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9503371
- Stock #: 22413A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 22413A
- Mileage 19,361 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota 4Runner boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17" Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.* This Toyota 4Runner Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/70R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Standard suspension.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Toyota 4Runner come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.