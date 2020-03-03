Menu
2011 Audi Q7

3.0L TDI Premium

2011 Audi Q7

3.0L TDI Premium

Mach 1 Motors Ltd

700 Osler Rd, Osler, SK S0K 3A0

306-222-8303

$23,900

  • 51,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4785117
  • VIN: WA1LMCFE2BD000108
Exterior Colour
Orca Black Metallic (Black)
Interior Colour
Black (CA)
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Nice shape, new tires, TDI Turbo Diesel, Factory Warranty, Full load, Seats 7. Financing available. Mach 1 Motors Ltd Osler Sask 306 222 8303

Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Privacy Glass
Convenience
  • Rear Wiper
  • Tool kit in spare wheel well
  • Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
  • 4-wheel vented disc brakes
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags -inc: 3rd row protection
Seating
  • 40/20/40 split-folding 2nd row seat
Trim
  • 5-MPH front/rear bumpers
Additional Features
  • coin holder
  • Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
  • quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
  • Torsen torque sensing centre differential
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
  • Electronic cruise control
  • Brushed aluminum window trim
  • Velour carpeting
  • Front/rear fog lights
  • Bluetooth phone preperation
  • Brushed aluminum trim on roof rails
  • 6-step heated rear seats
  • Rear folding centre armrest -inc: integrated cupholders
  • 4-spoke leather-wrapped heated multi-function steering wheel
  • MOST optical bus connecting infotainment electronics
  • Direct-measuring tire pressure monitoring system
  • Remote tailgate release in driver door
  • Audi parking system -inc: rearview camera
  • (4) bottle holders
  • Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
  • (4) assist handles w/slow retraction
  • Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake pressure distribution (EBD)
  • Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH) -inc: 2nd & 3rd row
  • Multi-media interface (MMI) advanced w/colour screen
  • Prewiring for satellite radio
  • Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto-entry feature
  • Crash sensor system -inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off
  • Hydraulic brake assist
  • Hypoid gear front/rear differentials
  • Independent 4-link steel spring rear suspension
  • Independent double wishbone steel spring front suspension
  • Servotronic speed-sensitive close-ratio pwr steering
  • Front wipers -inc: rain sensor, heated washer nozzles, higher resting position in colder temp to prevent freezing
  • Backlit instrumentation -inc: clock, tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauge
  • Driver info display -inc: 8-colour display, 5-function trip computer, outside temp, auto check system, speed warning device, telephone, radio, navigation, telematics, pictogram display
  • Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: (7) temp sensors, sun & pressure sensors
  • Illuminated pwr glovebox -inc: valet lockout, drink cooling air conditioning
  • Storage -inc: front seatback net pockets, passenger footwell net, tray under passenger seat, storage in all doors
  • Front 2-stage airbags -inc: dual-threshold deployment, occupant detection
  • Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell
  • Adaptive bi-xenon headlights -inc: light sensor, automatic self-levelling, retractable headlight washers
  • Body-colour auto-dimming heated pwr folding mirrors w/memory -inc: RH convex, LED-based embedded turn signals, perimeter lights
  • Pwr windows -inc: 2-stage button, pwr retention, pinch protection, 1-touch up/down at all locations, illuminated driver switch
  • 3.0L TDI V6 engine
  • 6 speed Tiptronic automatic transmission -inc: OD, dynamic shift program (DSP)
  • Seat belts -inc: 3-point, pretensioners, front & 2nd row height adjustable upper outboard mounts, front belt force limiters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mach 1 Motors Ltd

Mach 1 Motors Ltd

700 Osler Rd, Osler, SK S0K 3A0

