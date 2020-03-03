2011 Audi Q7

- Windows
-
- rear window defogger
- Privacy Glass
- Convenience
-
- Rear Wiper
- Tool kit in spare wheel well
- Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
- Safety
-
- Child safety rear door locks
- Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
- 4-wheel vented disc brakes
- Front/rear side curtain airbags -inc: 3rd row protection
- Seating
-
- 40/20/40 split-folding 2nd row seat
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- coin holder
- Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
- quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
- Torsen torque sensing centre differential
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
- Electronic cruise control
- Brushed aluminum window trim
- Velour carpeting
- Front/rear fog lights
- Bluetooth phone preperation
- Brushed aluminum trim on roof rails
- 6-step heated rear seats
- Rear folding centre armrest -inc: integrated cupholders
- 4-spoke leather-wrapped heated multi-function steering wheel
- MOST optical bus connecting infotainment electronics
- Direct-measuring tire pressure monitoring system
- Remote tailgate release in driver door
- Audi parking system -inc: rearview camera
- (4) bottle holders
- Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
- (4) assist handles w/slow retraction
- Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console
- 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake pressure distribution (EBD)
- Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH) -inc: 2nd & 3rd row
- Multi-media interface (MMI) advanced w/colour screen
- Prewiring for satellite radio
- Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto-entry feature
- Crash sensor system -inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off
- Hydraulic brake assist
- Hypoid gear front/rear differentials
- Independent 4-link steel spring rear suspension
- Independent double wishbone steel spring front suspension
- Servotronic speed-sensitive close-ratio pwr steering
- Front wipers -inc: rain sensor, heated washer nozzles, higher resting position in colder temp to prevent freezing
- Backlit instrumentation -inc: clock, tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauge
- Driver info display -inc: 8-colour display, 5-function trip computer, outside temp, auto check system, speed warning device, telephone, radio, navigation, telematics, pictogram display
- Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: (7) temp sensors, sun & pressure sensors
- Illuminated pwr glovebox -inc: valet lockout, drink cooling air conditioning
- Storage -inc: front seatback net pockets, passenger footwell net, tray under passenger seat, storage in all doors
- Front 2-stage airbags -inc: dual-threshold deployment, occupant detection
- Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell
- Adaptive bi-xenon headlights -inc: light sensor, automatic self-levelling, retractable headlight washers
- Body-colour auto-dimming heated pwr folding mirrors w/memory -inc: RH convex, LED-based embedded turn signals, perimeter lights
- Pwr windows -inc: 2-stage button, pwr retention, pinch protection, 1-touch up/down at all locations, illuminated driver switch
- 3.0L TDI V6 engine
- 6 speed Tiptronic automatic transmission -inc: OD, dynamic shift program (DSP)
- Seat belts -inc: 3-point, pretensioners, front & 2nd row height adjustable upper outboard mounts, front belt force limiters
