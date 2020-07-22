2012 Ford F-150

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Rear window privacy glass
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Colour-coordinated carpet
Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Premium cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
78-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: height adjustable shoulder belts, outboard pre-tensioners
Chrome bar-style grille -inc: chrome surround, black mesh
Chrome front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valence
