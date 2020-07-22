2012 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience CARGO LAMP Interval wipers Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Overhead console w/(2) storage bins Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Delayed accessory pwr Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down Safety Dual note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Windows Rear window privacy glass Suspension Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Black front/rear stone cuffs Fixed rear window Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case Colour-coordinated carpet HD shock absorbers Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel 4-wheel drive outside temp display Black door handles 2-ton jack Seatback map pockets Securilock anti-theft ignition Black tailgate handle Side-impact airbags Front Coil Springs Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch Bright headlamps w/autolamp Premium cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat Front/rear aux pwr point Front grab handles Front/rear dome lamps Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor 3-point seat belts in all rear positions Autolock features for child safety seats Single Exhaust Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 4-way driver/front passenger headrests 78-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute Front 3-point seat belts -inc: height adjustable shoulder belts, outboard pre-tensioners Chrome bar-style grille -inc: chrome surround, black mesh Chrome front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valence

