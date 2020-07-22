Menu
2012 Ford F-150

249,000 KM

$9,900

Mach 1 Motors Ltd

306-222-8303

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Mach 1 Motors Ltd

700 Osler Rd, Osler, SK S0K 3A0

306-222-8303

  • Listing ID: 5389514
  • Stock #: 1752
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF7CFC64231

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White (White)
  • Interior Colour Steel Grey (MS)
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 249,000 KM

This truck just got a full checkup and detail. Runs and Drives great. Lease return truck with a fresh Sask Cert. Warranty and Financing on all our units. Mach 1 Motors Ltd 516 1st street olser sk.

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Delayed accessory pwr
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Rear window privacy glass
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
SPEED CONTROL
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Colour-coordinated carpet
HD shock absorbers
Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel
4-wheel drive
outside temp display
Black door handles
2-ton jack
Seatback map pockets
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Black tailgate handle
Side-impact airbags
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Premium cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
Front/rear aux pwr point
Front grab handles
Front/rear dome lamps
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
Single Exhaust
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
78-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: height adjustable shoulder belts, outboard pre-tensioners
Chrome bar-style grille -inc: chrome surround, black mesh
Chrome front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valence

700 Osler Rd, Osler, SK S0K 3A0

