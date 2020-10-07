2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

This is a government of canada jeep from Alberta with a fresh sask certification. Winter tires and runs and drives great. We have warranty and Financing on all our units. Mach 1 Motors Ltd. 516 1st street Osler SK 306 222 8303
Vehicle Features
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
Standard Duty Engine Cooling
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Overhead Console
Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp
Passenger Assist Handles
Full Length Floor Console
Glove Box Lamp
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear window wiper w/washer
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Enhanced accident response system
Front seat side air bags
(6) SPEAKERS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Removable short mast antenna
Illuminated Entry
Day/night rearview mirror
Rear Window Defroster
Front door tinted glass
Tinted windshield glass
Laminated front door glass
Base Door Trim Panel
Urethane Shift Knob
Body-colour door handles
Bright grille
Body-colour fascias
Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Normal Duty Suspension
Front passenger fold flat seat
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat
Pwr accessory delay
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down
SPEED CONTROL
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
Air Filtering
Tip Start
Vehicle Information Centre
Bright License Plate Brow
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
160-amp alternator
Cargo tie-down loops
Front license plate bracket
Trailer Sway Damping
Flipper liftgate glass
active head restraints
Hill start assist
Hood insulation
Child seat latch-ready anchor system
Child seat upper tether anchorages
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Bright Side Roof Rails
Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Sill moulding
Dual-note electric horns
Cargo trim panel w/storage net
Integrated liftgate rear spoiler
Carpeted flooring
Rain brake support
Ready alert braking
Front advanced multi-stage air bags w/passenger occupant sensor
3-point centre rear seat belt
Manual folding pwr heated mirrors
Body-colour outside mirrors
Bright day light opening mouldings
Front/rear interior LED reading lamps
700-amp maintenance-free battery
3.6L VVT V6 engine
Pwr Locking Fuel Filler Door
6500# GVWR
SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year radio service
195-mm front axle
195-mm rear axle
3.09 axle ratio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.