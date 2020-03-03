Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT w/1LT

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT w/1LT

Location

Mach 1 Motors Ltd

700 Osler Rd, Osler, SK S0K 3A0

306-222-8303

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 187,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4752450
  • Stock #: 1681
  • VIN: 1GCVKRECXE2259900
Exterior Colour
Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Jet Black (H0U)
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Serviced, New tires, windshield, brakes and more. Warranty and Financing. Mach 1 Motors Ltd. Osler SK 306 222 8303. Contact us with any questions or to apply for financing.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • antenna
Additional Features
  • 4-wheel drive
  • (6) audio speakers
  • Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door
  • Rear child security locks
  • Door handles, black
  • 6'6" pickup box
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Assist handle, front passenger
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Wheelhouse liners, rear
  • Defogger, windshield and side window
  • Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
  • Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
  • Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
  • Alternator, 150 amp
  • ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
  • Lights, dual cargo area lamps, cab mounted
  • Lights, front, halogen reflector
  • Lock control, rear tailgate, key activated
  • Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top
  • Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type
  • Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster -inc: speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage, oil pressure, tire pressure monitor *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
  • Mirror, inside rear-view, manual day/night
  • Power outlets, 12V DC, 2 with bench and 3 with bucket seat
  • Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows
  • Battery, heavy-duty -inc: 720 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory pwr
  • Cooling, external engine oil, heavy-duty
  • GVWR, 3221 kg (7100 lbs) (REQ: LV3 Engine)
  • Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion
  • Suspension, increased capacity, front independent coil springs, rear 2-stage multi-leaf springs, semi elliptical
  • Stabilitrak, stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance, traction control, electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
  • Bumpers, front, chrome
  • Bumpers, rear, chrome with cornersteps
  • Glass, deep tint, rear
  • Grille surround, chrome with chrome mesh
  • Tailgate, EZ lift and lower
  • Driver information centre, 4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization, warning messages & advanced vehicle information display
  • Rear 60/40 folding bench, (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor
  • Sunshades, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

