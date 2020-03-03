2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Media / Nav / Comm antenna

Additional Features 4-wheel drive

(6) audio speakers

Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door

Rear child security locks

Door handles, black

6'6" pickup box

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Assist handle, front passenger

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Wheelhouse liners, rear

Defogger, windshield and side window

Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats

Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio

Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls

Alternator, 150 amp

ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING

Lights, dual cargo area lamps, cab mounted

Lights, front, halogen reflector

Lock control, rear tailgate, key activated

Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top

Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type

Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster -inc: speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage, oil pressure, tire pressure monitor *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*

Mirror, inside rear-view, manual day/night

Power outlets, 12V DC, 2 with bench and 3 with bucket seat

Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows

Battery, heavy-duty -inc: 720 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory pwr

Cooling, external engine oil, heavy-duty

GVWR, 3221 kg (7100 lbs) (REQ: LV3 Engine)

Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion

Suspension, increased capacity, front independent coil springs, rear 2-stage multi-leaf springs, semi elliptical

Stabilitrak, stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance, traction control, electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist

Bumpers, front, chrome

Bumpers, rear, chrome with cornersteps

Glass, deep tint, rear

Grille surround, chrome with chrome mesh

Tailgate, EZ lift and lower

Driver information centre, 4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization, warning messages & advanced vehicle information display

Rear 60/40 folding bench, (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor

Sunshades, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...

