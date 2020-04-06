2014 GMC Sierra 1500

- Additional Features
- 4-wheel drive
- (6) audio speakers
- Rear Vision Camera System
- Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door
- Rear child security locks
- 5'8" pickup box
- Door handles, body coloured
- Auto locking rear differential
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
- Alternator, 150 amps
- Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
- Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
- Bumper, front, chrome
- Wheelhouse liners, rear
- Defogger, windshield and side window
- Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
- Mouldings, body side, body coloured
- Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
- Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
- Grille surround, chrome
- Lights, dual cargo area lamps, cab mounted
- Lock control, rear tailgate, key activated
- Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top
- Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers
- Mirror, inside rear-view, manual day/night
- Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows
- Cooling, external engine oil, heavy-duty
- Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion
- Glass, deep tint, rear
- Lights, front, halogen projector
- Tailgate, EZ lift and lower
- Assist handle, front/rear passengers
- Driver information centre, 4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization, warning messages & advanced vehicle information display
- Rear 60/40 folding bench, (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor
- GVWR, 3221 kg (7100 lb) (Requires 4WD models and LV3 4.3L Engine.)
- Suspension, increased capacity, front independent coil springs, rear 2-stage multi-leaf springs, semi elliptic
- Battery, heavy-duty -inc: 720 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory power
- Cargo tie downs (4), upper
- Wheel arch moldings, black
- Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
- Bumper, rear, chrome with corner steps
- Power outlets, 12V DC, 2 with bench seat and 3 with bucket seat
- Stabilitrak, stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance, electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
- Lights, LED cargo box lighting
- Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster with tire pressure monitoring system -inc: speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage, oil pressure *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
- Sunshades, visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
- ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)
