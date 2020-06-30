2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Interior ColourDark Ash with Jet Black Interior Accents (H2S)
Fuel TypeGasoline
Drive Type4-Wheel Drive
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine8-cylinder
Stock #1750
Mileage183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great truck with Warranty and Financing. Runs and drives great does not need a thing. Just installed and brand new chev tranny with 3 years or 1600000 kms warranty. Mach 1 Motors Ltd. 306 222 8303 We are located at 516 1st street Osler SK.
Vehicle Features
Four Wheel Drive
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
6-Speaker Audio System
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Door handles, body-colour
ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Radio, HD
Mirror caps, body-colour
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
