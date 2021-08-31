Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Journey

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mach 1 Motors Ltd

306-222-8303

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Journey

2018 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

Mach 1 Motors Ltd

700 Osler Rd, Osler, SK S0K 3A0

306-222-8303

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7594552
  • Stock #: 1843
  • VIN: 3c4pddggxjt260732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Warranty, Financing, AWD, New tires, just Sask certified, Serviced, DVD,  Leather, Heated Steering wheel and seats, Navigation, and so much more.    Contact Mach 1 Motors Ltd with any questions or to apply for financing.  We are located in Osler SK just 10 mins north of saskatoon.  306 222 8303

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mach 1 Motors Ltd

2018 Dodge Journey C...
 141,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 131,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2008 GMC Sierra 1500...
 241,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic

Email Mach 1 Motors Ltd

Mach 1 Motors Ltd

Mach 1 Motors Ltd

700 Osler Rd, Osler, SK S0K 3A0

Call Dealer

306-222-XXXX

(click to show)

306-222-8303

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory