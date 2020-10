2003 Honda Odyssey

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Childproof rear door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: 6-speakers Exterior Rear Spoiler Roof Rails P225/60R16 all-season SBR tires Convenience HomeLink Garage Door Opener Compact Spare Tire Floor mats Remote fuel filler door release Variable-intermittent windshield wipers Rear window intermittent wiper/washer Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off feature Comfort Cargo Area Light Adjustable steering column Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Seating Rear seat heater ducts Trim Body-colour bumpers

Additional Features Rear window defroster w/timer Front-wheel drive Maintenance interval reminder Front occupant knee bolster 8-way pwr driver seat Platinum-tipped spark plugs 76 litre fuel tank Trailer hitch pre-wire Passenger side under seat storage tray 3.5L SOHC SMPI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine Cargo area utility hooks Dual pwr sliding doors Independent double wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags Sunglasses storage compartment Body-colour dual heated pwr mirrors Door courtesy lights Side & rear cargo nets 3-point height adjustable seat belts w/front pretensioners 2nd & 3rd row child seat tethor anchors (LATCH) 8 km/h impact absorbing bumpers Body-colour side mouldings/door handles Centre lower starage compartment (11) cup holders Engine immobilizer system-inc: electronic key code security system Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down Pwr flip-out rear vent windows Dual illuminated vanity mirrors w/sliding sun visor extensions Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags w/Occupant Position Detection System (OPDS) 16" x 6.5" alloy wheels Super heat rejecting green window tint Illuminated entry w/delay Independent strut front suspension w/coil springs, stabilizer bar Warning lights-inc: low fuel, tailgate open, low washer level 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & lockup torque converter, grade logic control Pwr 4-wheel front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes

