2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

Location

Reid Motors Limited

218 Saskatchewan Avenue W., Outlook, SK S0L 2N0

306-867-8171

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 243,411KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4642878
  • Stock #: 7054
  • VIN: 1J8HR68227C587773
Exterior Colour
Lt Graystone Pearl (Gray)
Interior Colour
Dk Khaki/Graystone (J3)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Convenience
  • Tow Hooks
  • Overhead Console
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Passenger Assist Handles
  • Full Length Floor Console
  • Rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers
  • Rear wiper & washer
  • Luxury front/rear floor mats w/logo
  • Automatic Smartbeam halogen headlamps
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Dual note horn
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage airbags
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Pwr sunroof
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
  • Body colour fascias w/bright insert
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr steering cooler
  • Pwr windows w/driver (1) touch feature
Trim
  • Bright grille
  • Platinum bodyside moulding
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Seating
  • 60/40 split folding rear seat
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Body Colour Door Handles
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
  • 3.73 Axle Ratio
  • Class IV Receiver Hitch
  • ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Automatic dimming rearview mirror
  • Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Flipper liftgate glass
  • Black windshield mouldings
  • Child seat upper tether anchorages
  • Fold-away heated pwr mirrors
  • Cloth covered headliner
  • LATCH-ready child seat anchor system
  • 3-point seat belts for all seating positions
  • Deluxe insulation
  • Reversible waterproof cargo storage
  • Vehicle info centre
  • Accessory pwr delay
  • Front passenger 4-way pwr seat
  • Full length floor carpeting
  • Supplemental side airbags
  • Automatic dual-zone temp control
  • Body colour sill moulding
  • Bright roof rails w/adjustable crossbars
  • Dash liner & floor tunnel insulation
  • Driver 8-way pwr seat w/memory
  • Luxury door trim panels
  • Pwr-adjustable pedals w/memory
  • Satin license plate brow
  • Wood & leather wrapped tilt steering wheel w/audio controls
  • "Hemi" badge
  • Quadra Drive 4WD System
  • Glove box w/lock, lamp
  • Front 200MM/rear 213MM axle
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, trip computer
  • 730-CCA maintenance-free battery
  • Carpeted cargo area w/storage net, tie down loops, cargo cover
  • Lamps-inc: cargo compartment, front/rear courtesy, front/rear reading
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars (2006)
  • 7 & 4-pin wiring harness
  • Front/rear electronic limited slip differentials
  • Skid plates-inc: front suspension, fuel tank, transfer case
  • Live axle/link coil rear suspension w/gas shocks (2006)
  • Short/long arm independent front suspension-inc: coil springs, gas shocks (2006)
  • Enhanced accident response system illuminates the interior, unlocks the vehicle & shuts off the fuel pump after air bags deploy
  • 5.7L HEMI MULTI DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE
  • 17" x 7.5" aluminum chrome-clad wheels

