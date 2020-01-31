2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

- Powertrain
- Security
- SECURITY ALARM
- Sentry key theft deterrent system
- Convenience
- Tow Hooks
- Overhead Console
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Passenger Assist Handles
- Full Length Floor Console
- Rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers
- Rear wiper & washer
- Luxury front/rear floor mats w/logo
- Automatic Smartbeam halogen headlamps
- Safety
- Fog Lamps
- Dual note horn
- Front/rear side curtain airbags
- Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage airbags
- Comfort
- Windows
- Rear Window Defroster
- Pwr sunroof
- Exterior
- Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
- Body colour fascias w/bright insert
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr steering cooler
- Pwr windows w/driver (1) touch feature
- Trim
- Bright grille
- Platinum bodyside moulding
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Seating
- 60/40 split folding rear seat
- Additional Features
- Cargo Net
- Body Colour Door Handles
- SPEED CONTROL
- Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
- 3.73 Axle Ratio
- Class IV Receiver Hitch
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
- 160-amp alternator
- Front license plate bracket
- Automatic dimming rearview mirror
- Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Flipper liftgate glass
- Black windshield mouldings
- Child seat upper tether anchorages
- Fold-away heated pwr mirrors
- Cloth covered headliner
- LATCH-ready child seat anchor system
- 3-point seat belts for all seating positions
- Deluxe insulation
- Reversible waterproof cargo storage
- Vehicle info centre
- Accessory pwr delay
- Front passenger 4-way pwr seat
- Full length floor carpeting
- Supplemental side airbags
- Automatic dual-zone temp control
- Body colour sill moulding
- Bright roof rails w/adjustable crossbars
- Dash liner & floor tunnel insulation
- Driver 8-way pwr seat w/memory
- Luxury door trim panels
- Pwr-adjustable pedals w/memory
- Satin license plate brow
- Wood & leather wrapped tilt steering wheel w/audio controls
- "Hemi" badge
- Quadra Drive 4WD System
- Glove box w/lock, lamp
- Front 200MM/rear 213MM axle
- Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, trip computer
- 730-CCA maintenance-free battery
- Carpeted cargo area w/storage net, tie down loops, cargo cover
- Lamps-inc: cargo compartment, front/rear courtesy, front/rear reading
- Front/rear stabilizer bars (2006)
- 7 & 4-pin wiring harness
- Front/rear electronic limited slip differentials
- Skid plates-inc: front suspension, fuel tank, transfer case
- Live axle/link coil rear suspension w/gas shocks (2006)
- Short/long arm independent front suspension-inc: coil springs, gas shocks (2006)
- Enhanced accident response system illuminates the interior, unlocks the vehicle & shuts off the fuel pump after air bags deploy
- 5.7L HEMI MULTI DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE
- 17" x 7.5" aluminum chrome-clad wheels
