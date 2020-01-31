2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Security SECURITY ALARM

Sentry key theft deterrent system Convenience Tow Hooks

Overhead Console

Universal Garage Door Opener

Passenger Assist Handles

Full Length Floor Console

Rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers

Rear wiper & washer

Luxury front/rear floor mats w/logo

Automatic Smartbeam halogen headlamps Safety Fog Lamps

Dual note horn

Front/rear side curtain airbags

Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage airbags Comfort Illuminated Entry Windows Rear Window Defroster

Pwr sunroof Exterior Tire Pressure Monitoring Display

Body colour fascias w/bright insert Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr steering cooler

Pwr windows w/driver (1) touch feature Trim Bright grille

Platinum bodyside moulding Media / Nav / Comm Fixed long mast antenna Seating 60/40 split folding rear seat

Additional Features Cargo Net

Body Colour Door Handles

SPEED CONTROL

Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass

3.73 Axle Ratio

Class IV Receiver Hitch

ParkSense Rear Park Assist System

160-amp alternator

Front license plate bracket

Automatic dimming rearview mirror

Illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Flipper liftgate glass

Black windshield mouldings

Child seat upper tether anchorages

Fold-away heated pwr mirrors

Cloth covered headliner

LATCH-ready child seat anchor system

3-point seat belts for all seating positions

Deluxe insulation

Reversible waterproof cargo storage

Vehicle info centre

Accessory pwr delay

Front passenger 4-way pwr seat

Full length floor carpeting

Supplemental side airbags

Automatic dual-zone temp control

Body colour sill moulding

Bright roof rails w/adjustable crossbars

Dash liner & floor tunnel insulation

Driver 8-way pwr seat w/memory

Luxury door trim panels

Pwr-adjustable pedals w/memory

Satin license plate brow

Wood & leather wrapped tilt steering wheel w/audio controls

"Hemi" badge

Quadra Drive 4WD System

Glove box w/lock, lamp

Front 200MM/rear 213MM axle

Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, trip computer

730-CCA maintenance-free battery

Carpeted cargo area w/storage net, tie down loops, cargo cover

Lamps-inc: cargo compartment, front/rear courtesy, front/rear reading

Front/rear stabilizer bars (2006)

7 & 4-pin wiring harness

Front/rear electronic limited slip differentials

Skid plates-inc: front suspension, fuel tank, transfer case

Live axle/link coil rear suspension w/gas shocks (2006)

Short/long arm independent front suspension-inc: coil springs, gas shocks (2006)

Enhanced accident response system illuminates the interior, unlocks the vehicle & shuts off the fuel pump after air bags deploy

5.7L HEMI MULTI DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE

17" x 7.5" aluminum chrome-clad wheels

