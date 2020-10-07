Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

207,708 KM

Details Features

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Reid Motors Limited

306-867-8171

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

Location

Reid Motors Limited

218 Saskatchewan Avenue W., Outlook, SK S0L 2N0

306-867-8171

  1. 5851446
  2. 5851446
  3. 5851446
  4. 5851446
  5. 5851446
  6. 5851446
  7. 5851446
  8. 5851446
Contact Seller

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

207,708KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5851446
  • Stock #: 7074
  • VIN: 1GC2KXCG2BZ387573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Summit White (White)
  • Interior Colour Ebony (193)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 7074
  • Mileage 207,708 KM

Vehicle Features

Pwr steering
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
4-wheel drive
Single two-sided key
Side guard door beams
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
Rear bench split-folding
Compass and outside temp display
Door trim panels soft vinyl w/map pocket
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/trailer sway control & hill start assist
Spare tire lock (REQ: E63 Fleetside Body)
(6) uplevel performance speakers
Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
Defogger, windshield and side window
Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Mouldings, body side, body coloured
Windows, rear, power
Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing
Vehicle theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Seat belts, 3-point safety belts in front outboard seat & all seating positions
Axle, rear, 3.73 ratio
Chassis, handling/trailering, heavy duty -inc: rear monotube shocks
Body ordering code, fleetside
GVWR, 4309 kg (9,500 lb) (REQ: MYD Trans)
Air cleaner, high capacity
Cooling, engine oil
Cooling, heavy duty transmission
Generator, 125-amp
Recovery hooks, two, front mounted at the front of each frame side member
Brakes, antilock, 4-wheel ABS, front and rear disc
Grille, moulded plastic w/chrome surround & integral centre emblem
Lights, dual automatic halogen composite -inc: auto exterior lamp control & flash-to-pass feature
Lights, cargo lamp
Windshield wipers and washers, intermittent wiper system -inc: demand-type washer system
Steering wheel and column, tilt wheel adjustable w/brake/transmission shift interlock
Instrumentation, includes speedometer, tachometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel level & engine temp, voltmeter & oil pressure & tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Driver information centre -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, trans temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus w/language function, warning messages
Console, roof, deluxe
Mirror, rear view, prismatic with soft vinyl rim
Air bag restraint, frontal single stage, driver and right front passenger
Child safety restraints, LATCH lower anchor and tethers top tether anchor located behind rear bench seat
Transfer case, electronic shift 2-speed w/rotary dial controls
Bumpers, front, includes chrome bumper and end caps
Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window light tinted glass on all other windows
Trim Level, Convenience Pkg Comfort and Decor
Cruise control, electronic w/set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Sunshades, left hand, right hand padded, with lighted visor mirrors colour-keyed cloth
Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature includes driver express down
Engine, 6.0L SFI V8

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Reid Motors Limited

2008 Chevrolet Silve...
 277,255 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Malib...
 160,378 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 129,325 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Email Reid Motors Limited

Reid Motors Limited

Reid Motors Limited

Primary

218 Saskatchewan Avenue W., Outlook, SK S0L 2N0

Call Dealer

306-867-XXXX

(click to show)

306-867-8171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory