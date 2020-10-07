2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
Compass and outside temp display
Door trim panels soft vinyl w/map pocket
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/trailer sway control & hill start assist
Spare tire lock (REQ: E63 Fleetside Body)
(6) uplevel performance speakers
Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
Defogger, windshield and side window
Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Mouldings, body side, body coloured
Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing
Vehicle theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Seat belts, 3-point safety belts in front outboard seat & all seating positions
Chassis, handling/trailering, heavy duty -inc: rear monotube shocks
Body ordering code, fleetside
GVWR, 4309 kg (9,500 lb) (REQ: MYD Trans)
Air cleaner, high capacity
Cooling, heavy duty transmission
Recovery hooks, two, front mounted at the front of each frame side member
Brakes, antilock, 4-wheel ABS, front and rear disc
Grille, moulded plastic w/chrome surround & integral centre emblem
Lights, dual automatic halogen composite -inc: auto exterior lamp control & flash-to-pass feature
Windshield wipers and washers, intermittent wiper system -inc: demand-type washer system
Steering wheel and column, tilt wheel adjustable w/brake/transmission shift interlock
Instrumentation, includes speedometer, tachometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel level & engine temp, voltmeter & oil pressure & tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Driver information centre -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, trans temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus w/language function, warning messages
Mirror, rear view, prismatic with soft vinyl rim
Air bag restraint, frontal single stage, driver and right front passenger
Child safety restraints, LATCH lower anchor and tethers top tether anchor located behind rear bench seat
Transfer case, electronic shift 2-speed w/rotary dial controls
Bumpers, front, includes chrome bumper and end caps
Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window light tinted glass on all other windows
Trim Level, Convenience Pkg Comfort and Decor
Cruise control, electronic w/set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Sunshades, left hand, right hand padded, with lighted visor mirrors colour-keyed cloth
Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature includes driver express down
