$13,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,600
+ taxes & licensing
Reid Motors Limited
306-867-8171
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Reid Motors Limited
218 Saskatchewan Avenue W., Outlook, SK S0L 2N0
306-867-8171
$13,600
+ taxes & licensing
200,463KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9562225
- Stock #: 7108
- VIN: 1GTR2VE33BZ315763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 7108
- Mileage 200,463 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Reid Motors Limited
Reid Motors Limited
Primary
218 Saskatchewan Avenue W., Outlook, SK S0L 2N0