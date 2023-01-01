Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

200,463 KM

Details Features

$13,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,600

+ taxes & licensing

Reid Motors Limited

306-867-8171

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Reid Motors Limited

218 Saskatchewan Avenue W., Outlook, SK S0L 2N0

306-867-8171

  1. 9562225
  2. 9562225
  3. 9562225
  4. 9562225
  5. 9562225
  6. 9562225
  7. 9562225
  8. 9562225
Contact Seller

$13,600

+ taxes & licensing

200,463KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9562225
  • Stock #: 7108
  • VIN: 1GTR2VE33BZ315763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 7108
  • Mileage 200,463 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Reid Motors Limited

2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 200,463 KM
$13,600 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 168,005 KM
$13,600 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Envision ...
 188,329 KM
$24,000 + tax & lic

Email Reid Motors Limited

Reid Motors Limited

Reid Motors Limited

Primary

218 Saskatchewan Avenue W., Outlook, SK S0L 2N0

Call Dealer

306-867-XXXX

(click to show)

306-867-8171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory