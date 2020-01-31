2011 RAM 1500

Comfort Air Conditioning

Rear dome lamp Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience Tilt Steering Column

Overhead Console

CARGO LAMP

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Automatic halogen headlamps Safety Full-Size Spare Tire

ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM

Dual note horn

Front seat belt height adjusters

Front seat side-impact airbags

Front/rear side curtain airbags

Driver/front passenger multistage airbags

17" steel spare wheel Exterior tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitoring Display

Tire carrier winch Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS

Fixed long mast antenna Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr accessory delay Trim Bright grille Security Sentry key theft deterrent system

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

160-amp alternator

Front license plate bracket

Bright front bumper

Premium vinyl door trim w/map pocket

Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case

Floor tunnel insulation

7-Pin Wiring Harness

MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners

Locking Tailgate

Carpeted floor covering

Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel

Bright Rear Bumper

Front Bumper Sight Shields

HD engine cooling

HD transmission oil cooler

HD front axle

Tip start electronic starting feature

Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes

Dual assist handles

Rear under seat storage compartment

3.55 Rear Axle Ratio

Front wheel spats

Rear wheel spats

Body-colour upper front fascia

Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents

Chrome accent shift knob

700-amp maintenance-free battery

HD front shock absorbers

HD rear shock absorbers

Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector

Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge

SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service

6' 4" cargo box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.