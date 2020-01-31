2011 RAM 1500

- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Rear dome lamp
- Powertrain
-
- Four-Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Convenience
-
- Tilt Steering Column
- Overhead Console
- CARGO LAMP
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Automatic halogen headlamps
- Safety
-
- Full-Size Spare Tire
- ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
- Dual note horn
- Front seat belt height adjusters
- Front seat side-impact airbags
- Front/rear side curtain airbags
- Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
- 17" steel spare wheel
- Exterior
-
- tinted windows
- Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tire carrier winch
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- (6) SPEAKERS
- Fixed long mast antenna
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr accessory delay
- Trim
-
- Security
-
- Sentry key theft deterrent system
- Additional Features
-
- SPEED CONTROL
- Rear Stabilizer Bar
- Front stabilizer bar
- 160-amp alternator
- Front license plate bracket
- Bright front bumper
- Premium vinyl door trim w/map pocket
- Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
- Floor tunnel insulation
- 7-Pin Wiring Harness
- MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
- Locking Tailgate
- Carpeted floor covering
- Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
- Bright Rear Bumper
- Front Bumper Sight Shields
- HD engine cooling
- HD transmission oil cooler
- HD front axle
- Tip start electronic starting feature
- Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
- Dual assist handles
- Rear under seat storage compartment
- 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
- Front wheel spats
- Rear wheel spats
- Body-colour upper front fascia
- Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents
- Chrome accent shift knob
- 700-amp maintenance-free battery
- HD front shock absorbers
- HD rear shock absorbers
- Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
- Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge
- SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service
- 6' 4" cargo box
