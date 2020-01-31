Menu
2011 RAM 1500

SLT

2011 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Reid Motors Limited

218 Saskatchewan Avenue W., Outlook, SK S0L 2N0

306-867-8171

$9,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 232,452KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4642866
  • Stock #: 7031
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GPXBS524058
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl (Black)
Interior Colour
Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior (M9V3)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Rear dome lamp
Powertrain
  • Four-Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Overhead Console
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Automatic halogen headlamps
Safety
  • Full-Size Spare Tire
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Dual note horn
  • Front seat belt height adjusters
  • Front seat side-impact airbags
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
  • 17" steel spare wheel
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
  • Tire carrier winch
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (6) SPEAKERS
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
Trim
  • Bright grille
Security
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Bright front bumper
  • Premium vinyl door trim w/map pocket
  • Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
  • Floor tunnel insulation
  • 7-Pin Wiring Harness
  • MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
  • Locking Tailgate
  • Carpeted floor covering
  • Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
  • Bright Rear Bumper
  • Front Bumper Sight Shields
  • HD engine cooling
  • HD transmission oil cooler
  • HD front axle
  • Tip start electronic starting feature
  • Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
  • Dual assist handles
  • Rear under seat storage compartment
  • 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Front wheel spats
  • Rear wheel spats
  • Body-colour upper front fascia
  • Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents
  • Chrome accent shift knob
  • 700-amp maintenance-free battery
  • HD front shock absorbers
  • HD rear shock absorbers
  • Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
  • Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge
  • SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service
  • 6' 4" cargo box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

