Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

Reid Motors Limited

218 Saskatchewan Avenue W., Outlook, SK S0L 2N0

306-867-8171

  1. 4642863
  2. 4642863
  3. 4642863
  4. 4642863
  5. 4642863
  6. 4642863
  7. 4642863
  8. 4642863
  9. 4642863
Contact Seller

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 173,302KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4642863
  • Stock #: 7027
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK6C6384927
Exterior Colour
Cardinal Red Metallic (Red)
Interior Colour
Jet Black/Light Titanium (AFK)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Comfort
  • Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Additional Features
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
  • Brake/transmission interlock
  • 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
  • Outside temperature in radio display
  • Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
  • XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Steering wheel, leather wrapped
  • Steering wheel, audio controls
  • Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
  • Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
  • Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
  • Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
  • Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
  • Glove box, non-locking
  • Antenna, roof mounted
  • Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
  • Rear seat armrest, with cupholders
  • Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
  • Door handles, body colour
  • Spare tire, compact spare
  • Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
  • Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
  • Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
  • Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
  • Fog lights, front halogen
  • Roof rails, charcoal
  • Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
  • Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
  • Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
  • Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
  • Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
  • Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
  • Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
  • Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
  • Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate
  • Mirrors, body-colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
  • Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
  • All wheel drive, active electronic
  • Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
  • Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
  • Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
  • Stabilizer bars, front and rear
  • Suspension system, soft ride suspension
  • Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
  • Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
  • Generator, 120 amp
  • Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground
  • Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
  • Lights, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
  • Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
  • Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters
  • Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
  • Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer
  • 3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reid Motors Limited

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 40,859 KM
$42,000 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Grand Cher...
 220,170 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic
2008 GMC Sierra 1500...
 269,690 KM
$9,400 + tax & lic
Reid Motors Limited

Reid Motors Limited

Primary

218 Saskatchewan Avenue W., Outlook, SK S0L 2N0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-867-XXXX

(click to show)

306-867-8171

Send A Message