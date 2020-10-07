Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

136,900 KM

Details Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Reid Motors Limited

306-867-8171

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Reid Motors Limited

218 Saskatchewan Avenue W., Outlook, SK S0L 2N0

306-867-8171

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

136,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5851449
  • Stock #: 7075
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG3DT621627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Red (Red)
  • Interior Colour Black (HLX9)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 7075
  • Mileage 136,900 KM

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
Brake Assist
Fog Lamps
Dual-note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Overhead Console
Compact Spare Tire
Universal Garage Door Opener
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Assist Handles
Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
Remote Start System
Glove Box Lamp
Front/rear floor mats
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Rear wiper w/washer
Floor console w/armrest
Premium instrument cluster display
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Passenger seat cushion storage bin
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Removable short mast antenna
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Tinted windshield
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Bright grille
Cargo Net
SPEED CONTROL
Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
Air Filtering
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Tip Start
Interior Observation Mirror
Sunscreen Glass
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Door sill scuff pads
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Liftgate flood lamp
525 CCA maintenance-free battery
Floor carpeting
160-amp alternator
Cargo tie down loops
Trailer Sway Damping
Bright door handles
active head restraints
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
Rear door child protection locks
Body-colour mirrors
Premium Instrument Cluster
Autostick Automatic Transmission
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Black sill
Electronic roll mitigation
Supplemental front side airbags
Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Vehicle info centre
Bright Side Roof Rails
P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires
LED tail lamps
Front/rear aimable LED lamps
Passenger fold-flat seat
240-km/h speedometer
6-way pwr driver adjust
Rear reclining fold-flat seat
Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
CHMSL Lamp
Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust
Cora tire pressure monitoring system
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE
Driver knee-bolster airbag
Performance body-colour fascias
368-Watt Amplifier
Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
Performance pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription

