2013 Dodge Journey

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Universal Garage Door Opener
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Premium instrument cluster display
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Passenger seat cushion storage bin
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Removable short mast antenna
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
Interior Observation Mirror
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
525 CCA maintenance-free battery
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
Rear door child protection locks
Premium Instrument Cluster
Autostick Automatic Transmission
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Electronic roll mitigation
Supplemental front side airbags
Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires
Front/rear aimable LED lamps
Rear reclining fold-flat seat
Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust
Cora tire pressure monitoring system
Driver knee-bolster airbag
Performance body-colour fascias
Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
Performance pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription
