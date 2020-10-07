2013 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Powertrain All Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Oil Cooler Safety Brake Assist Fog Lamps Dual-note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Convenience ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS Overhead Console Compact Spare Tire Universal Garage Door Opener Variable Intermittent Wipers Passenger Assist Handles Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps Remote Start System Glove Box Lamp Front/rear floor mats Halogen Quad Headlamps Instrument cluster w/tachometer Rear wiper w/washer Floor console w/armrest Premium instrument cluster display Security SECURITY ALARM Comfort Heated Steering Wheel 2nd row in-floor storage bins Passenger seat cushion storage bin Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Removable short mast antenna Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Rear Window Defroster Tinted windshield Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Bright grille

Additional Features Cargo Net SPEED CONTROL Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars Air Filtering Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Tip Start Interior Observation Mirror Sunscreen Glass ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Door sill scuff pads Leather-wrapped steering wheel Tilt/telescopic steering column Liftgate flood lamp 525 CCA maintenance-free battery Floor carpeting 160-amp alternator Cargo tie down loops Trailer Sway Damping Bright door handles active head restraints Front height adjustable shoulder belts Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light Rear door child protection locks Body-colour mirrors Premium Instrument Cluster Autostick Automatic Transmission Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor Black sill Electronic roll mitigation Supplemental front side airbags Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors Vehicle info centre Bright Side Roof Rails P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires LED tail lamps Front/rear aimable LED lamps Passenger fold-flat seat 240-km/h speedometer 6-way pwr driver adjust Rear reclining fold-flat seat Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down CHMSL Lamp Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust Cora tire pressure monitoring system 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE Driver knee-bolster airbag Performance body-colour fascias 368-Watt Amplifier Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready Performance pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription

