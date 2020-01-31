Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Reid Motors Limited

218 Saskatchewan Avenue W., Outlook, SK S0L 2N0

306-867-8171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,364KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4642851
  • Stock #: 7007
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC3EG224345
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Includes soft tonneau cover, aftermarket exhaust, leather interior, etc

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Onstar
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • remote start
  • Block Heater
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Box liner
  • Off-Road Tires
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Crew Cab
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Rear View Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

