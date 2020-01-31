2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Exterior Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)

Additional Features 6-Speaker Audio System

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Body, Pick Up Box

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Alternator, 150 amps

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Bumper, front, chrome

Bumper, rear chrome

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top

Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower

CornerStep, rear bumper

Wheelhouse liners, rear

Glass, deep-tinted

Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information

Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING

Mouldings, bodyside, body colour

GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Headlamps, halogen reflector

Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.