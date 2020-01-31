2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

- Exterior
-
- Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
- Additional Features
-
- 6-Speaker Audio System
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Body, Pick Up Box
- Cooling, external engine oil cooler
- Alternator, 150 amps
- Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
- Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
- Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
- Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
- Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
- Bumper, front, chrome
- Bumper, rear chrome
- Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
- Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
- Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
- Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
- CornerStep, rear bumper
- Wheelhouse liners, rear
- Glass, deep-tinted
- Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
- Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
- Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
- Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
- Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
- StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
- ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
- Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
- GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
- Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
- Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
- Headlamps, halogen reflector
- Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.