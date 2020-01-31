Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Reid Motors Limited

218 Saskatchewan Avenue W., Outlook, SK S0L 2N0

306-867-8171

$18,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 237,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4642872
  • Stock #: 7050
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC3FZ367891
Exterior Colour
Summit White (White)
Interior Colour
Jet Black/Dark Ash (H2S)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Exterior
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Additional Features
  • 6-Speaker Audio System
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Body, Pick Up Box
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
  • Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
  • Bumper, front, chrome
  • Bumper, rear chrome
  • Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
  • Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
  • Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
  • Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
  • CornerStep, rear bumper
  • Wheelhouse liners, rear
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
  • Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
  • Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
  • Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
  • ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
  • Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
  • GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
  • Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
  • Headlamps, halogen reflector
  • Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

