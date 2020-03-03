Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Ford F-350

Super Duty Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Ford F-350

Super Duty Lariat

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 284,137KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4771386
  • Stock #: UVB34
  • VIN: 1FTSW31PX4ED27227
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Welcome. This 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today in Paradise Hill.

This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 284,137 kms. It's white in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 6.0L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Fixed antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 75
  • Tires: Prefix: LT
  • Tires: Load Rating: E
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
Convenience
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Firm
  • Leaf front spring
  • Non-independent front suspension classification
  • Leaf front suspension
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Manual Locking Hubs
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm
  • Tires: Width: 265 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,052 mm
  • Overall Width: 2,029 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,727 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,727 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,709 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Front Hip Room: 1,712 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 4,491 kg
  • Rear Leg Room: 1,049 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1,041 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

2018 Ford F-150 Plat...
 45,000 KM
$54,800 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 48,000 KM
$21,800 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer X...
 116,645 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Send A Message