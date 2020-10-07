Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Greetings. This 2006 Ford Expedition is for sale today in Paradise Hill.
This SUV has 159,162 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.4L V8 24V MPFI SOHC engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
power retractable mirrors
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Double wishbone rear suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Driver seat memory
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Multi-source Rear Audio System
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Express open glass sunroof
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Tumble forward rear seats
Memorized Settings including pedals
60-40 Third Row Seat
Power Folding Third Row Seat
Audio System Premium Brand: Audiophile
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 970 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.4 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 17.1 L/100 km
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Head Room: 1,008 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,311 kg
Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,600 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,526 mm
Fuel Capacity: 106 L
Rear Leg Room: 983 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,610 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,633 mm
Wheelbase: 3,023 mm
Overall height: 1,966 mm
Overall Length: 5,227 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,129 L
3rd Row Leg Room: 930 mm
Curb weight: 2,543 kg
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,585 mm
Overall Width: 1,999 mm
