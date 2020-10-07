2006 Ford Expedition

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS power retractable mirrors Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Running Boards Trailer Hitch TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Double wishbone rear suspension Trim Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured grille Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Driver seat memory Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Multi-source Rear Audio System Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Liftgate window: Flip-up Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: SULEV In-Dash 6-disc CD player Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Express open glass sunroof Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Remote, digital keypad power door locks Tumble forward rear seats Memorized Settings including pedals 60-40 Third Row Seat Power Folding Third Row Seat Audio System Premium Brand: Audiophile Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim Rear heat ducts with separate controls Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 265 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 970 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.4 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 17.1 L/100 km Urethane shift knob trim Front Head Room: 1,008 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,311 kg Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm Front Hip Room: 1,600 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,526 mm Fuel Capacity: 106 L Rear Leg Room: 983 mm Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,610 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,633 mm Wheelbase: 3,023 mm Overall height: 1,966 mm Overall Length: 5,227 mm Max cargo capacity: 3,129 L 3rd Row Leg Room: 930 mm Curb weight: 2,543 kg 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,384 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,585 mm Overall Width: 1,999 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.