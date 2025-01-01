$62,800+ taxes & licensing
2007 GMC 5500
TC BASE - DVD Player - Navigation
2007 GMC 5500
TC BASE - DVD Player - Navigation
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$62,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
244,188KM
VIN 1GDE5E39X7F424657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 244,188 KM
Vehicle Description
DVD Player, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, AM/FM Audio System!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Thanks for looking. This 2007 GMC TC5500 is for sale today in Paradise Hill.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 244,188 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Dvd Player, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Am/fm Audio System, Bucket Seats, Fog Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Thanks for looking. This 2007 GMC TC5500 is for sale today in Paradise Hill.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 244,188 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Dvd Player, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Am/fm Audio System, Bucket Seats, Fog Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Exterior roof drip moldings
Provisions for mounting front license plate
Integral grille and fenders - The grille is the same color as hood with single halogen headlamps.
Steps under cab doors
Bumper, front, steel, 96" (243.8 cm) wide - styled to minimized wall to wall turn diameter painted argent
Windows, Solar-Ray tinted - all windows
Windshield wipers, 2-speed and intermittent, with pulse washers
Mirror, manual, 102" (259 cm) wide load, integral arm, integral convex mirror - black molded composite 12" x 7" (30.5 cm x 17.8 cm) with 6" x 7" (15.2 cm x 17.8 cm) convex section
Paint scheme, solid, upper color
Paint scheme, solid, lower color
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Bucket Seats
Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cloth headliner
Molded vinyl floor covering
Two sided single common key for doors and ignition
Headlamp warning buzzer
Seat belt warning indicator
Coat hooks (2) located on cab back panel
Tachometer with automatic and manual transmissions
Electronic engine hour meter
Air conditioning not desired - this option should be ordered only when a customer does not require air conditioning
Vinyl door trim panels - with storage pocket on front doors, beverage holders, and reflector on all doors
Steering wheel, simulated leather
Sunshades, passenger side and driver side, vinyl-covered
Warning tone, key-in-ignition
Trim console - located next to driver's seat, and two cupholder
Steering, power - ZF variable ratio power
Gauges, low oil pressure and coolant level, high coolant and engine oil temperature
Engine "Check Gauges" telltale light and buzzer, oil pressure gauge
Provisions for stereo - Includes AM/FM antenna, lead wiring for speakers, and separate door chime module, (N/A with ZQ2 driver convenience package)
Interior trim, Very Dark Pewter (Requires 69U Very Dark Pewter Vinyl or 69C Very Dark Pewter Cloth)
Mechanical
Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR, 19,500 lbs. (8845 kg) capacity NOTE: Trucks that are used primarily to tow a trailer may be liable to Federal Excise Tax (FET). A New Law (Highway Transportation Bill HR3) was passed on August 10, 2005 - Check with IRS for guidelines
Air cleaner, dry type
Cooling, anti-freeze protection temperature - -40 degrees F (-40 degrees C)
75 mph (120 kph) speed governor - controlled by the speed rating of the tires ordered
Alternator, AD244 Delco-Remy 150-amp maximum
Battery, single 600 CCA Delphi Freedom 12V - 115-minute reserve capacity @ 27 degrees C, 600 CCA @ -18 degrees C grounded directly to starter, (Requires gasoline engine) (N/A with ANQ Snow Plow Prep package)
Exhaust, single horizontal - passenger side mounted inside frame rail. With Gasoline engines, stainless-steel exhaust. With diesel engines, aluminized steel exhaust, oxidation catalyst, diesel particulate filter and exhaust gas cooler.
Option PTO not required - This option should only be ordered when a customer specifically does not require an electric hand throttle for use with power-take-off provisions. (Note: may delete transmission PTO gear.)
TranSynd synthetic automatic transmission fluid
Transfer case, New Venture Gear - model NV273 two-speed, electrically actuated, IP mounted switch. (Includes shield)
Front axle, 8000 lbs. (3628 kg) capacity - solid drive axle. Up to 45 degree turn angle (Includes 4 piston brake apply calipers) Manual Locking Hubs
Front suspension, tapered leaf, 8000 lbs. (3628 kg) capacity
Front shock absorber, diameter 1.375" (35mm)
Front stabilizer bar, 2" x 2" square tube (5 cm x 5 cm)
Front tire manufacturer code, Goodyear (Requires S4A Goodyear)
Rear axle, single speed, Dana S14-110 13,500 lbs. (6123 kg) capacity - full floating, Includes 2-piston brake applied calipers
Rear axle ratio, 5.13:1, (Requires HD2 rear axle)
Rear suspension, multi-leaf, 15,000 lbs. (6804 kg) capacity
Rear suspension brackets are riveted to frame in lieu of bolts
Rear shock absorber not desired (N/A with tapered leaf springs)
Rear tire manufacturer code, Goodyear (Requires R4A Goodyear)
Fuel tank, single, 40-gallon (151L) fuel capacity - gas or diesel, located behind rear axle with fuel fill neck through frame rail and a black tethered fuel cap with gasoline engines and a green tethered fuel cap with diesel engines, DRIVER SIDE FILL N...
Fuel sender assembly. Robust fuel pump
Tethered fuel cap
Parking brake, rear in-wheel park brake - hand lever operated
Convenience
Tow Package
Media / Nav / Comm
dvd player
Safety
Air bags, Supplemental Inflatable Restraints not included. This vehicle does not include any air bags
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Rear stabilizer bar, provides increased load stabilization - improves handling and reduces vehicle roll. Does not adversely affect ride. (Required with taper leaf springs) (Available with multi leaf springs)
Wheelbase, 194" (492.8 cm) - with 84" (213.4 cm) CA and 147" (373.4 cm) CE. Includes a 8mm 80,000 psi (551,600 kPa) yield strength, steel frame, RBM: 824,800 Section Modulus 10.31
Frame, 8mm - 80,000 psi (551,600 kPa) yield strength, steel frame, RBM: 824,800 Section Modulus 10.31
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
2007 GMC 5500