2007 GMC 5500

Four-Wheel Drive

GVWR, 19,500 lbs. (8845 kg) capacity NOTE: Trucks that are used primarily to tow a trailer may be liable to Federal Excise Tax (FET). A New Law (Highway Transportation Bill HR3) was passed on August 10, 2005 - Check with IRS for guidelines

Air cleaner, dry type

Cooling, anti-freeze protection temperature - -40 degrees F (-40 degrees C)

75 mph (120 kph) speed governor - controlled by the speed rating of the tires ordered

Alternator, AD244 Delco-Remy 150-amp maximum

Battery, single 600 CCA Delphi Freedom 12V - 115-minute reserve capacity @ 27 degrees C, 600 CCA @ -18 degrees C grounded directly to starter, (Requires gasoline engine) (N/A with ANQ Snow Plow Prep package)

Exhaust, single horizontal - passenger side mounted inside frame rail. With Gasoline engines, stainless-steel exhaust. With diesel engines, aluminized steel exhaust, oxidation catalyst, diesel particulate filter and exhaust gas cooler.

Option PTO not required - This option should only be ordered when a customer specifically does not require an electric hand throttle for use with power-take-off provisions. (Note: may delete transmission PTO gear.)

TranSynd synthetic automatic transmission fluid

Transfer case, New Venture Gear - model NV273 two-speed, electrically actuated, IP mounted switch. (Includes shield)

Front axle, 8000 lbs. (3628 kg) capacity - solid drive axle. Up to 45 degree turn angle (Includes 4 piston brake apply calipers) Manual Locking Hubs

Front suspension, tapered leaf, 8000 lbs. (3628 kg) capacity

Front shock absorber, diameter 1.375" (35mm)

Front stabilizer bar, 2" x 2" square tube (5 cm x 5 cm)

Front tire manufacturer code, Goodyear (Requires S4A Goodyear)

Rear axle, single speed, Dana S14-110 13,500 lbs. (6123 kg) capacity - full floating, Includes 2-piston brake applied calipers

Rear axle ratio, 5.13:1, (Requires HD2 rear axle)

Rear suspension, multi-leaf, 15,000 lbs. (6804 kg) capacity

Rear suspension brackets are riveted to frame in lieu of bolts

Rear shock absorber not desired (N/A with tapered leaf springs)

Rear tire manufacturer code, Goodyear (Requires R4A Goodyear)

Fuel tank, single, 40-gallon (151L) fuel capacity - gas or diesel, located behind rear axle with fuel fill neck through frame rail and a black tethered fuel cap with gasoline engines and a green tethered fuel cap with diesel engines, DRIVER SIDE FILL N...

Fuel sender assembly. Robust fuel pump

Tethered fuel cap