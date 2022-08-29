$19,800+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Heated Seats
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
213,000KM
Used
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 213,000 KM
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
New Arrival! This 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This sought after diesel Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has 213,000 kms. It's beige in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 325HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Am/fm Audio System, Bucket Seats, Cd Player.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
CD Player
Tow Package
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0