2008 Ford F-350

213,000 KM

Details

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2008 Ford F-350

2008 Ford F-350

Super Duty Lariat - Heated Seats

2008 Ford F-350

Super Duty Lariat - Heated Seats

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

213,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9183199
  • Stock #: 26322B
  • VIN: 1FTWX31R38ED84861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 26322B
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, AM/FM Audio System!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

New Arrival! This 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

This sought after diesel Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has 213,000 kms. It's beige in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 325HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Am/fm Audio System, Bucket Seats, Cd Player.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
CD Player
Tow Package
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System

