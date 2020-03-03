Menu
2009 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 210,148KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4771383
  • Stock #: 31411A
  • VIN: 3D7KS29T09G529670
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Welcome. This 2009 Dodge Ram 2500 is for sale today in Paradise Hill.

This Mega 4X4 pickup has 210,148 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Overhead console: Mini
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Fixed antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AT
  • Tires: Prefix: LT
  • Tires: Load Rating: E
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
  • Non-independent front suspension classification
  • Leading link front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
  • Front split-bench
Comfort
  • Manual front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Tires: Width: 265 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 129 L
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Overall Length: 6,292 mm
  • Overall Width: 2,019 mm
  • Overall height: 1,994 mm
  • Wheelbase: 4,077 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1,123 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,702 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,689 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,636 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 2,044 L
  • Gross vehicle weight: 3,992 kg
  • Front Hip Room: 1,648 mm
  • Manual child safety locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

