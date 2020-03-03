2009 Dodge Ram 2500

- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Overhead console: Mini
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Fixed antenna
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Trailer Hitch
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
- Tires: Profile: 70
- Tires: Speed Rating: S
- Type of tires: AT
- Tires: Prefix: LT
- Tires: Load Rating: E
- Powertrain
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Safety
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Trim
- Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Leaf rear spring
- Rigid axle rear suspension
- Front suspension stabilizer bar
- Leaf rear suspension
- Non-independent front suspension classification
- Leading link front suspension
- Windows
- Seating
- Split rear bench
- Front split-bench
- Comfort
- Manual front air conditioning
- Additional Features
- 4 door
- Automatic locking hubs
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Wheel Diameter: 17
- Wheel Width: 8
- Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- Rear door type: Tailgate
- Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
- Auxilliary transmission cooler
- Clock: In-radio display
- Diameter of tires: 17.0"
- Tires: Width: 265 mm
- Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
- Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
- Fuel Capacity: 129 L
- Urethane shift knob trim
- Overall Length: 6,292 mm
- Overall Width: 2,019 mm
- Overall height: 1,994 mm
- Wheelbase: 4,077 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 1,123 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,702 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,689 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,636 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 2,044 L
- Gross vehicle weight: 3,992 kg
- Front Hip Room: 1,648 mm
- Manual child safety locks
