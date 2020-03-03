2009 Dodge Ram 2500

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Fixed antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Profile: 70

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AT

Tires: Prefix: LT

Tires: Load Rating: E Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Safety Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Chrome Grille Suspension Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension

Non-independent front suspension classification

Leading link front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Front split-bench Comfort Manual front air conditioning

Additional Features 4 door

Automatic locking hubs

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Wheel Diameter: 17

Wheel Width: 8

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Rear door type: Tailgate

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Clock: In-radio display

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Tires: Width: 265 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm

Front Head Room: 1,036 mm

Fuel Capacity: 129 L

Urethane shift knob trim

Overall Length: 6,292 mm

Overall Width: 2,019 mm

Overall height: 1,994 mm

Wheelbase: 4,077 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,123 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,702 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,689 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,636 mm

Max cargo capacity: 2,044 L

Gross vehicle weight: 3,992 kg

Front Hip Room: 1,648 mm

Manual child safety locks

