$19,800+ taxes & licensing
2009 Dodge Ram 3500
SLT
2009 Dodge Ram 3500
SLT
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$19,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,299KM
VIN 3D6WH46L29G517007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 174,299 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Greetings. This 2009 Dodge Ram 3500 is for sale today in Paradise Hill.
This sought after diesel 4X4 pickup has 174,299 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 305HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$19,800
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2009 Dodge Ram 3500