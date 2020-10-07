2010 Ford F-350

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Fixed antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Tires: Prefix: LT Tires: Load Rating: E Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Safety Fog Lamps Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Suspension Coil front spring Other front suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Suspension class: Firm Non-independent front suspension classification

Additional Features 4 door Sync Front Ventilated disc brakes Front and rear reading lights Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Tailgate Clock: In-radio display SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,052 mm Overall Width: 2,029 mm Rear Head Room: 1,052 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,062 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,727 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,727 mm Front Hip Room: 1,717 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,709 mm Urethane shift knob trim SiriusXM Automatic Cliamte Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.