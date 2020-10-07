Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Ford doesn't call it the Super Duty for nothing. This is your truck for getting the job done. This 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 258,000 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.4L V8 32V DDI OHV Twin Turbo Diesel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Sync, Siriusxm, Automatic Cliamte Control, Fog Lamps .
Vehicle Features
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Fog Lamps
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Coil front spring
Other front suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Suspension class: Firm
Non-independent front suspension classification
4 door
Sync
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Front and rear reading lights
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Tailgate
Clock: In-radio display
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,052 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,052 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,062 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,727 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,727 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,717 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,709 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Automatic Cliamte Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
