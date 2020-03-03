Menu
2011 Ford Edge

LIMITED - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

2011 Ford Edge

LIMITED - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,904KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4731711
  • Stock #: UVF14
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC9BBA65856
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2011 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 153,904 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Sync.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • Split rear bench
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony
  • Total Number of Speakers: 12
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Sync
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Surround Audio
  • Four 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Remote, digital keypad power door locks
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Audio System Premium Brand: Sony
  • Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Metal-look/piano black center console trim
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,951 L
  • Fuel Capacity: 72 L
  • Overall Length: 4,679 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,930 mm
  • Overall height: 1,702 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,824 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 998 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1,006 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm
  • Tires: Width: 245 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0"
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,531 kg
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Curb weight: 1,935 kg
  • Rear exterior parking camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Send A Message