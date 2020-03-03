2011 Ford Edge

- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Universal remote transmitter
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Clock: In-dash
- Seating
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Memory Seats
- LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
- Split rear bench
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony
- Total Number of Speakers: 12
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Tires: Profile: 60
- Safety
- Side Airbag
- Child Safety Locks
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Comfort
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Trim
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Leather/chrome shift knob trim
- Powertrain
- Suspension
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Windows
- Additional Features
- 4 door
- Rear View Camera
- Sync
- Driver seat memory
- Radio data system
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Width: 8
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Surround Audio
- Four 12V DC power outlets
- Metal-look door trim
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Permanent locking hubs
- Seatback storage: 2
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
- Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
- Remote, digital keypad power door locks
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Wheel Diameter: 18
- Audio System Premium Brand: Sony
- Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Premium Sound Package
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
- Metal-look/piano black center console trim
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 1,951 L
- Fuel Capacity: 72 L
- Overall Length: 4,679 mm
- Overall Width: 1,930 mm
- Overall height: 1,702 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,824 mm
- Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
- Rear Head Room: 998 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 1,006 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm
- Tires: Width: 245 mm
- Diameter of tires: 18.0"
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,531 kg
- Stability control with anti-roll control
- SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Curb weight: 1,935 kg
- Rear exterior parking camera
