2011 Ford Edge

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Memory Seats

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony

Total Number of Speakers: 12 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/chrome shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Sync

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Width: 8

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Surround Audio

Four 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Remote, digital keypad power door locks

Rear spoiler: Lip

Wheel Diameter: 18

Audio System Premium Brand: Sony

Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Premium Sound Package

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)

Metal-look/piano black center console trim

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,951 L

Fuel Capacity: 72 L

Overall Length: 4,679 mm

Overall Width: 1,930 mm

Overall height: 1,702 mm

Wheelbase: 2,824 mm

Front Head Room: 1,016 mm

Rear Head Room: 998 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,006 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm

Tires: Width: 245 mm

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km

Gross vehicle weight: 2,531 kg

Stability control with anti-roll control

SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Curb weight: 1,935 kg

Rear exterior parking camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.