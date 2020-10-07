Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Doors!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2011 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 198,536 kms. It's ingot silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Doors.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Manual front air conditioning
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Full with storage
Tachometer
Compass
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Chrome Grille
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Anti-theft alarm system
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,105 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,537 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,641 mm
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.5 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 1,696 L
Overall Width: 2,012 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,664 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Stability control with anti-roll control
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Manual child safety locks
