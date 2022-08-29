Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-150

222,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XLT - Alloy Wheels - power mirrors

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-150

XLT - Alloy Wheels - power mirrors

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

222,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9308626
  • Stock #: 35722A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF7BFA75435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 35722A
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Alloy Wheels, Traction Control, power mirrors, Power Windows, TOW PACKAGE!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2011 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 222,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alloy Wheels, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Tow Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

2013 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 75,000 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Lari...
 96,000 KM
$46,800 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 Plat...
 8,000 KM
$86,800 + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory