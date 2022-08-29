$12,800+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
XLT - Alloy Wheels - power mirrors
Location
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$12,800
+ taxes & licensing
222,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9308626
- Stock #: 35722A
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF7BFA75435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2011 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 222,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alloy Wheels, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Tow Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Tow Package
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0