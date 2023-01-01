Menu
2011 Ford F-250

220,000 KM

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

Super Duty XLT - Power Windows

Super Duty XLT - Power Windows

Location

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

220,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10282827
  • Stock #: UVJ09
  • VIN: 1FT7X2B64BEB27461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

Power Windows, TOW PACKAGE!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Ford doesn't call it the Super Duty for nothing. This is your truck for getting the job done. This 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 220,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Windows, Tow Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Convenience

Tow Package

