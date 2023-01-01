2012 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 3 , 7 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10010013

10010013 Stock #: UVH82A

UVH82A VIN: 1FMCU9DG9CKA95031

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Interior W/black Lthr

Interior Colour UNKNOWN

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UVH82A

Mileage 143,751 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.