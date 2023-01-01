Menu
2012 Ford Escape

143,751 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

XLT - Siriusxm

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

143,751KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10010013
  • Stock #: UVH82A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG9CKA95031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Interior W/black Lthr
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVH82A
  • Mileage 143,751 KM

Vehicle Description

SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

In the popular, competitive field of compact crossovers, the Ford Escape stands out for its sharp looks, well-appointed interior, and engaging driving dynamics. This 2012 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 143,751 kms. It's black interior w/black lthr in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9DG9CKA95031.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

