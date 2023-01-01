$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Escape
XLT - Siriusxm
Location
143,751KM
Used
- VIN: 1FMCU9DG9CKA95031
Vehicle Details
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
In the popular, competitive field of compact crossovers, the Ford Escape stands out for its sharp looks, well-appointed interior, and engaging driving dynamics. This 2012 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 143,751 kms. It's black interior w/black lthr in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9DG9CKA95031.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0