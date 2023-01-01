$36,800+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Diesel Engine
2012 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Diesel Engine
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$36,800
+ taxes & licensing
225,347KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BT9CEC79000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11824A
- Mileage 225,347 KM
Vehicle Description
Diesel Engine, Heated Seats, Navigation, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Ford doesn't call it the Super Duty for nothing. This is your truck for getting the job done. This 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 225,347 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine, Heated Seats, Navigation, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bench Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT9CEC79000.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
BENCH SEATS
Powertrain
Diesel Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Reverse Sense System
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
2012 Ford F-350