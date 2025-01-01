Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Diesel Engine, Heated Seats, Navigation, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> Ford doesnt call it the Super Duty for nothing. This is your truck for getting the job done. This 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>The Ford Super Duty is Canadas workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether youre on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 220,610 kms. Its white in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BA6iM3zXYQss6mG4xXTaji5nZb/Nbvpp target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine, Heated Seats, Navigation, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bucket Seats. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DT4CEA84466 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DT4CEA84466</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2012 Ford F-350

220,610 KM

Details Description Features

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford F-350

Super Duty Lariat - Diesel Engine

Watch This Vehicle
13190192

2012 Ford F-350

Super Duty Lariat - Diesel Engine

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,610KM
VIN 1FT8W3DT4CEA84466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVL08
  • Mileage 220,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Diesel Engine, Heated Seats, Navigation, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Ford doesn't call it the Super Duty for nothing. This is your truck for getting the job done. This 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 220,610 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine, Heated Seats, Navigation, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bucket Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DT4CEA84466.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Powertrain

Diesel Engine

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

Used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat - Heated Seats - Navigation for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat - Heated Seats - Navigation 170,206 KM $26,800 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat - Navigation for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat - Navigation 165,200 KM $42,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat - Power Stroke for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat - Power Stroke 58,400 KM $77,800 + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2012 Ford F-350