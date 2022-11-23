$21,800+ tax & licensing
$21,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT - Navigation - Heated Seats
159,000KM
Used
- Stock #: UVH55A
- VIN: 3GTP2WE71CG253314
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Add a touch of class to your pickup truck with the upscale GMC Sierra 1500. This 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 159,000 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 315HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Bucket Seats, Cd Player, Fog Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $382.12 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
CD Player
Tow Package
Navigation
Reverse Sense System
