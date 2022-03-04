Menu
2013 Ford F-150

176,777 KM

Details Description Features

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

FX4 - Heated Seats - Navigation

2013 Ford F-150

FX4 - Heated Seats - Navigation

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

176,777KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8558000
  Stock #: 18522A
  VIN: 1FTFW1EF6DFC08043

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 18522A
  Mileage 176,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2013 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 176,777 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF6DFC08043.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
Tow Package
Remote Engine Start
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

