$26,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2013 Ford F-150
2013 Ford F-150
FX4 - Heated Seats - Navigation
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$26,800
+ taxes & licensing
176,777KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8558000
- Stock #: 18522A
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF6DFC08043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18522A
- Mileage 176,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2013 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 176,777 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF6DFC08043.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
Tow Package
Remote Engine Start
Navigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0