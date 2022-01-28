$45,800+ tax & licensing
$45,800
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-350
Super Duty Platinum - Sunroof
Location
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
200,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8241930
- Stock #: UVG72
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT7DEB67460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
No matter what the task, the Ford Super Duty works hard and plays hard. This 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 200,000 kms. It's ruby red in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 400HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Bucket Seats, Cd Player, Fog Lights.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT7DEB67460.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Pickup box/cargo light
Front/rear license plate brackets
Black box-rail/tailgate mouldings
Front fender vents
Dual beam jewel effect headlamps -inc: underhood service light
3-blink lane change signal
Removable locking tailgate w/key lock, TailGate Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Bucket Seats
Compass
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Remote hood release
accessory delay
Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
Dual colour-coordinated coat hooks
Dual rear seat grab handles
Colour-coordinated scuff plates
Black air conditioning vents w/chrome rings
Dual-zone electronic automatic temp control (DEATC)
Dual 2-way pwr lumbar support
Colour-coordinated full floor carpeting
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) -inc: engine immobilizer
Door activated or instrument panel switch operated dome lamp w/delay
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
Tow Package
Remote Engine Start
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer brake controller
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
HD gas shock absorbers
Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC)
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/vacuum-boost
72 amp/hr battery
HD rear springs -inc: rear auxiliary springs
Monobeam front axle w/coil springs
Trailer sway control -inc: panic brake assist, hill start assist
Trailer tow prep pkg -inc: 7-wire harness w/relays, 7-way/4-way connector
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case -inc: auto-locking front hubs w/manual override, rotary control on instrument panel
Rear View Camera
Reverse Sensing System
Driver & front passenger airbags
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Rear door child safety locks
SOS post crash alert system
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control
Dual electric horn
Colour-keyed safety belts -inc: height adjustable D-rings
Child seat tethers on all rear seats
2-ton mechanical jack
EXTRA HD 200-AMP ALTERNATOR
Door trim panel -inc: soft armrest, grab handle, dark foundry window switch bezel, upper/lower map pockets, reflector
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt Minder w/audio mute
Rearview camera -inc: rearview camera mounted in Ford tailgate logo, video display in rearview mirror *Video display appears in 8" LCD screen where equipped*
Platinum Badging
MyFord Touch -inc: 8" colour LCD touchscreen in central stack, LCD productivity screen, (5) steering wheel-mounted message control buttons, climate controls, audio controls, pwr outlet, inverter mounted in instrument panel, driver configurable enhanced...
Monochromatic front/rear bumpers
Satin grille w/perforated insert
PowerScope pwr folding pwr telescoping trailer tow mirrors -inc: pwr heated glass, heated convex spotter mirror, integrated clearance lights & turn signals, unique chrome mirror caps
Tailgate step -inc: TailGate Assist, step, handle
Platinum box side lettering
Platinum tailgate applique
Door handles w/chrome insert & monochromatic surround
Colour-keyed instrument panel -inc: unique finish, glove box, (4) air registers w/positive shutoff, (2) aux pwr outlets, storage bin, trash bag hook
